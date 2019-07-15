SETH THONG will attempt to strike gold in the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Junior Championship for the second time in three years today at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
The top-seeded Trinidad and Tobago player scored a commanding 11-7, 11-4, 11-2 triumph over No. 4 seed Louis DaSilva yesterday to advance to the under-13 title match.
Waiting in the final at 11 a.m. will be another player from Guyana after No. 2 seed Mohryan Baksh halted Barbadian Jaydon Williams 11-8, 11-5, 11-4 in the other semifinal.
Thong, the national under-13 and 15 national champion, earned the bronze medal in his first year in the under-13 division last year after lifting the under-11 trophy in 2017. Two other players from T&T reached semifinals of the individual events, but they were left to battle for bronze after going down yesterday.