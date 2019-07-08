SIGNED, SEALED...

Trinidad and Tobago cricketers Darren Bravo and Nicholas Pooran are new additions to the Cricket West Indies (CWI) retainer contract list for the 2019-20 season, announced by the regional body yesterday. The pair were among seven new players handed retainer contracts by CWI.
Bravo, 30, has played 52 Tests and 110 One-Day Internationals, but only returned to the squad late last year following an acrimonious fall-out with former board president Dave Cameron.
Bravo and 23-year-old Pooran, West Indies’ leading batsman at the current ICC World Cup, will be joined by Fabian Allen, John Campbell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas and Jomel Warrican as the new players being offered retainers.