SILVER LINING

Teniel Campbell became the first woman from Trinidad and Tobago to win a medal at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games yesterday, taking silver in the Women’s Individual time-trial road event on the San Miguel circuit.
The 2018 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games Women’s road race champion also became the first female cyclist from Team TTO to ever win a medal at a Pan Am Games.
The 21-year-old’s silver boosted T&T’s cycling medal haul at these Games to four overall—two gold; Men’s team sprint, Men’s sprint (Nicholas Paul) and two silver; Men’s sprint (Njisane Phillip) and Women’s individual Time Trial (Campbell). And Team TTO’s medal tally up to press time last night stood at six, inclusive of boxer Michael Alexander’s bronze in the Men’s light welterweight (64kg) last week Tuesday and Michelle-Lee Ahye’s silver in the Women’s 100m yesterday.