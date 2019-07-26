SLOW START

SAILOR Andrew Lewis, who wom a bronze medal at the Hemel World Sailing Championships back in April, was selected be this country’s flagbearer at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games opening ceremony that was scheduled to start at 8 p.m. (TT time) last evening.
Local organisers were expected to provide an expansive cultural display at El Estadio Nacional that was to be highlighted by the performance of international musical artiste Luis Fonsi, of “Despacito” fame, on the same day that Peru is celebrating its 198th year of Independence from Spain.