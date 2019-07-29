“I am elated. I am so happy I don’ t know what to say right now.”
In his first Pan American Games appearance, Team TTO boxer Michael Alexander had just defeated Costa Rica’s Eduardo Sánchez to ensure that Trinidad and Tobago would win nothing less than a bronze medal in the Men’s light welterweight (64kgs) division.
In an incident-filled fight in which he was given the eight-count for a first round knock down and had a point taken away for excessive holding in the third and final round, Alexander’s resilience and superior hand speed, punching frequency and accuracy saw him eke out a 3-1 win—(29-7) by judge three, 26-30 by judge two and 28-28 by judge one.
“It was a good experience and performance from me. I need a little more sharpening up. All this is experience and working towards Olympics and World Championships that is coming up next month,” the 2018 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games silver medallist said.
Alexander now faces USA’s Keyshawn Davis, who won a narrow decision against him in the Pan Am qualifiers back in April. The two are scheduled to fight from 8.20pm tonight. If he loses, Alexander still takes bronze, but if he wins he gets an opportunity to probably meet Olympic champion Andy Cruz in the finals on Friday.