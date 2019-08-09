Solozano impresses

Jeremy Solozano

FLASHBACK: File photo shows T&T Red Force batsman Jeremy Solozano during the Regional 4-Day Championship, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, last December. --Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

After failing to deliver all series, the West Indies “A” batsmen finally came good to deny India “A” a series sweep as they held on to draw the final match of the three-game series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, yesterday.

Leading the charge for the West Indies “A” was local boy Jeremy Solozano, who anchored the second innings with a defiant 92, to go with his patient first innings knock of 69, as the hosts, who were chasing 373 for an unlikely victory, reached 314 for six before the captains shook hands to end the match. Brandon King also played an entertaining counter-attacking knock of 77 off 84 balls while Sunil Ambris chipped in with 69 off 142 balls. But it was Solozano who kept the Windies in the hunt.

