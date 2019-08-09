CATHERINE SPICER needs to retain her women’s singles crown in the Solo National Table Tennis Championships tonight to remain the top-ranked female player in the country. After both the main events were halted last weekend, the tournament will conclude from the men’s singles quarterfinals and the women’s semifinals at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
Spicer edged just 50 points ahead of Brittany Joseph to become No. 1 for the first time in six years after winning their meeting in the semifinal of the last major tournament in May – Silver Bowl Championships – and going on to capture the title over Aleena Edwards.