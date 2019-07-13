Stop the blame game

Richard "Ricky" Skerritt

BIG CHANCE TO GIVE GOOD LEADERSHIP: CWI president Ricky Skerritt

In a recent radio programme, well-respected Caribbean journalist Tony Fraser reminded his listeners that for the past 20 years West Indies cricket has been trapped in a failure spiral from which it has been unable to escape.

Continuous arguments, complaints, infighting, conflicts, political battles, court battles and changes of presidents, coaches, players, selectors and other personnel over the years have failed to address the organisation’s long-standing and deep-seated problems and deficiencies. Consequently, the important decisions and actions that were desperately needed to change the team’s fortunes were never taken.

Apportioning blame and recycling old complaints and arguments about the team’s performance in this year’s World Cup is a pointless exercise. Fraser believes that a transformational agenda is needed to rescue and revive West Indies cricket.

