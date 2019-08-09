Strong finish earns Chow silver

Team TTO rower Felice Aisha Chow continues defying her age, creating history by becoming the first rower from this country to win a Pan American Games medal in the sport when she earned silver in the Women’s Singles Sculls 2000m event yesterday at the Lima 2019 Games.
The 42-year-old Chow, the 2018 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games silver medallist in the same event, rowed her way to second place in a time of seven minutes, 46.53 seconds in the Championship final at Albufera Medio Mundo, pushing the eventual gold medallist, 30-year-old Jessica Servick, who crossed the line in seven minutes, 44.51 seconds.