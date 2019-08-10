SAUDI ARABIA-BASED defender Daneil Cyrus and the goalkeeping pair of Marvin Phillip and Adrian Foncette will add some experience to a largely home-based Trinidad and Tobago squad which faces St Vincent & the Grenadines at the Chilli Playing Field, Georgetown at 3 pm.

The teams last met in 2016 for a pair of World Cup qualifiers. T&T narrowly won the first 3-2 in Kingstown, but were rampant 6-0 winners of the return in T&T.

The squad for T&T’s first match since the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup comprises largely of home-based pros, with several uncapped players in the side. Saudi Arabia-based defender Cyrus, goalkeepers Phillip and Foncette, Akeem Humphrey and Curtis Gonzales are among the players from the recent Gold Cup selection who will be involved.

Also in the squad are former Under-20 captains Jabari Mitchell and John-Paul Rochford, while US college forward Isaiah Lee who made his debut in the 1-0 loss to Iran last year has also been included. Some of the uncapped players include Jelani Felix and Aaron Lester of Defence Force, Malik Mieres of Morvant Caledonia AIA, San Juan Jabloteh’s Jameel Neptune and Club Sando’s Nicholas Thomas, W Connection’s Isaiah Garcia along with Mitchell and Rochford.

