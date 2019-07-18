T&T looking for ITF sweep

WITH the boys’ title already in the bag, Trinidad and Tobago will be favoured to capture the girls’ trophy in the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub-Region 4 Under-12 Team Development Tournament today.
After losing to Curacao in last year’s final, the hosts gained revenge in the sweetest possible way at the semifinal stage yesterday as the visitors were only able to win a total of four games from the six sets contested at National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.