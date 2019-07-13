T&T lose again

IT was the same losing story for the inexperienced Trinidad and Tobago team at the Pan American Women’s Volleyball Cup Friday night in Peru.

The eight-time Caribbean champions, contesting this tournament without the services of key players Channon Thompson, Krystle Esdelle, Sinead Jack, Renele Forde, Jalicia Ross-Kydd and Kelly Billingy, were beaten 25-10, 25-10, 25-14 by hosts Peru in their first match of the classification stage. As a result, T&T were relegated to a playoff for ninth place against Mexico when the 11-nation tournament concluded last night.

