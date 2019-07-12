The Trinidad and Tobago Junior Squash team

READY TO PLAY: The Trinidad and Tobago Junior Squash team

MULTIPLE national junior champions Seth Thong, Chloe Walcott and Joshua Poon are among 15 Trinidad and Tobago players who will be competing in the first phase of the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Junior Championship from tomorrow.

This country will be playing host for the first time in six years and fifth overall, and the 37th edition will be contested at Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

The individual events will take place from 9 a.m. tomorrow until Tuesday night and the team events will be contested from Wednesday until next Saturday.

Thong, the 2017 under-11 gold-medallist who lifted the under-13 and 15 trophies at the National Junior Championships a few months ago, will play in the under-13 category along with Nicholas Lequay and Luc Vilain.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HARSH LESSON

HARSH LESSON

RHONDA John-Davis made history by competing in her sixth World Cup but was unable to stop Tr…