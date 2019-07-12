MULTIPLE national junior champions Seth Thong, Chloe Walcott and Joshua Poon are among 15 Trinidad and Tobago players who will be competing in the first phase of the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Junior Championship from tomorrow.
This country will be playing host for the first time in six years and fifth overall, and the 37th edition will be contested at Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
The individual events will take place from 9 a.m. tomorrow until Tuesday night and the team events will be contested from Wednesday until next Saturday.
Thong, the 2017 under-11 gold-medallist who lifted the under-13 and 15 trophies at the National Junior Championships a few months ago, will play in the under-13 category along with Nicholas Lequay and Luc Vilain.