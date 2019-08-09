THERE will be massive contingent of Trinidad and Tobago players in an ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament for the second week in a row. After 20 youngsters were involved in the under-18 division of the opening leg in St Lucia from last Saturday, 17 of them will be competing in the St Vincent and the Grenadines ITF Junior Tournament from today.
Kimberly Sabga is the only female to return home as the eight others—Osenyonye Nwokolo, Maria Honore, Victoria Koylass, Shauna Valentine, Jade Ali, Adalia Badroe, national under-16 champ Aalisha Alexis and national under-18 champ Keesa Lee Young—will be in action again. Under-14 players Ella Carrington and Thomas Chung have gone up to make her under-18 debut at this level and the other new faces on the team are Abigail Jones and under-16 player Ethan Wong.