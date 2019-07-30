T&T quintet struggle in ‘Pan Am’ juniors

TRINIDAD and Tobago players struggled at the recent Pan American Junior Badminton Championships in Canada with not a single player able to win a match in the eight-team tournament.
National open and two-time defending under-19 champion Chequeda De Boulet went under 21-15, 19-21, 21-11 to American Cassandra Yu in her age group and the 2018 junior and senior Player of the Year then withdrew from mixed doubles due to injury. Two-time defending national under-19 male champ Vance Juteram was overwhelmed 21-8, 21-12 by Mexican Gerardo Saavedra in their battle for a place in the “round of 16.”