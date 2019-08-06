T&T stickmen try for 1st win again

Head coach of the men’s senior hockey team Glenn “Fido” Francis says his players are desperate for a win and a top five finish as they come up against Mexico tomorrow in a fifth to eighth place match. Team TTO placed seventh at the 2015 Toronto Games.

On Monday night at the Villa Maria del Triunfo, T&T lost their quarter-final match against world number 10 ranked Canada 5-1. Veteran Kwandwayne Browne scored in the sixth minute from a penalty corner (PC), the 41-year-old’s strike neutralising Canada’s Iain Smythe’s second minute field goal. Canadian Mark Pearson regained the lead with his tenth minute effort for a 2-1 advantage to the North Americans.

Off-spinner Akim Fraser and fast-bowler Chemar Holder were the main West Indies “A” bowlers behind two India “A” batting collapses yesterday that saw the visitors being dismissed for 201, on the first day of the final four-day “Test” match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

ALL nine Trinidad and Tobago players bit the dust on the opening day of main-draw action in the Under-18 division of the Coca-Cola ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament Monday in Castries, St Lucia.

Trinidad and Tobago ended their Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Under-19 50-overs campaign on a losing note yesterday, falling to Guyana by just one run on the Duckworth/Lewis method at Arnos Vale in St Vincent.

FORMER Trinidad and Tobago international Devorn Jorsling’s brace kept Defence Force in pole position to win the $250,000 Division One first prize in the Ascension Football League after a 5-1 defeat of Queen’s Park on Sunday at St Mary’s College ground.

“If this injury prevents me from achieving what I’ve set out to, another T&T jumper will do it for me. I’ve learnt a lot in Germany, and have a vision for passing it on.” These were the words of Wendell Williams in a February 2001, Trinidad Express interview as he stood at the crossroads of his track and field career.