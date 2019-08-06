T&T stickmen try for 1st win again

Head coach of the men’s senior hockey team Glenn “Fido” Francis says his players are desperate for a win and a top five finish as they come up against Mexico tomorrow in a fifth to eighth place match. Team TTO placed seventh at the 2015 Toronto Games.
On Monday night at the Villa Maria del Triunfo, T&T lost their quarter-final match against world number 10 ranked Canada 5-1. Veteran Kwandwayne Browne scored in the sixth minute from a penalty corner (PC), the 41-year-old’s strike neutralising Canada’s Iain Smythe’s second minute field goal. Canadian Mark Pearson regained the lead with his tenth minute effort for a 2-1 advantage to the North Americans.