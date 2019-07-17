T&T target 9th

Trinidad and Tobago hope to end the 2019 Vitality Netball World Cup with a couple of victories, beginning today against world number seven Scotland (11 a.m.).
Yesterday the “Calypso Girls” lost 72-46 to world no.3 England, a not unexpected defeat.
The 2019 World Cup semi-finals are set, with Australia, South Africa, England and New Zealand making it through, while Jamaica can at best finish fifth.
But in a tournament where the top five ranked nations — Australia, New Zealand, England, South Africa and the underachieving Jamaicans — are a class above the rest, T&T head coach Wesley Gomes will be more confident of his players matching up against the rest of the top 10 teams, including Scotland today.