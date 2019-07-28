T&T 6th in CASA

ONLY the Thong siblings, Seth and Josie, won individual medals and Trinidad and Tobago finished a disappointing sixth overall of the eight participating countries in the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Junior Championship last week Saturday at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
The girls’ team, consisting of Chloe Walcott, Aimee De Verteuil, Jinan Al-Rawi, Nicola De Verteuil, Sigourney Williams and Mya Francois, could only place fifth after being the silver-medallists in last year’s edition in Jamaica.