T&T U17s suffer heavy defeat to Barbados

Trinidad and Tobago’s batsmen continued to struggle in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 Championship as the host fell to a seven-wicket loss to defending champions Barbados at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva yesterday.
It was the second consecutive loss for the hosts after Tariq Mohammed’s team fell two runs short against Jamaica on Tuesday. The result means that Barbados have taken a giant leap towards retaining their title with one round of matches left to be played tomorrow.