The Trinidad and Tobago boys 15 & under water polo team

GOLD HAUL: The Trinidad and Tobago boys 15 & under water polo team display their gold medals after they topped the

@Caption:three-team competition at the Central American and Caribbean Aquatics Confederation (CCCAN) Championships, which concluded Sunday at the Aquatic Centre in Barbados.

Team TTO boys 15 & under water polo team rattled off five victories in a row to capture the title in the three-team tournament when the 32nd Cen­tral Amer­i­can and Caribbean Aquatics Confed­er­a­tion (CC­CAN) Cham­pi­onships concluded Sunday at the Aquatic Centre in Barbados.

After an opening 14-2 victory over Puerto Rico on Thursday, they followed up the next day with a demolishing 20-3 triumph over Barbados.

In the second round of the round-robin-segment Saturday, Puerto Rico managed to close the gap, with TTO securing an 11-6 win before they steam-rolled Barbados again 19-3.

