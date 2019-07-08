Team TTO boys 15 & under water polo team rattled off five victories in a row to capture the title in the three-team tournament when the 32nd Central American and Caribbean Aquatics Confederation (CCCAN) Championships concluded Sunday at the Aquatic Centre in Barbados.
After an opening 14-2 victory over Puerto Rico on Thursday, they followed up the next day with a demolishing 20-3 triumph over Barbados.
In the second round of the round-robin-segment Saturday, Puerto Rico managed to close the gap, with TTO securing an 11-6 win before they steam-rolled Barbados again 19-3.