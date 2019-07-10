KAYLA TAYLOR, the national women’s team striker, Alexia Ali and veteran midfielder Dernelle Mascall each netted twice as Club Sando scored a runaway 8-1 victory over St Augustine on Sunday in the local Women’s League Football (WoLF) competition.
Taylor was a member of the national team when Trinidad and Tobago hosted the 2010 FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.
St Augustine actually took a 1-0 lead through Mia Mitchell but by halftime they were trailing 1-2.
Taylor got her opening goal in the 20th minute to level the match at 1-1 before Elise Simon added a second in the 23rd minute.