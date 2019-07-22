The Team Elite youngsters

SUCCESSFUL CAMPAIGN: The Team Elite youngsters with their medals at the end of the Budo Cup last Sunday. At second left, back row, is coach Barry Winter.

The Team Elite Karate club made a successful return to the competition arena, taking home 26 medals at the Trinidad and Tobago Karate Union’s (TTKU) inaugural Budo Cup last weekend.

The tournament was held at the Central Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Chaguanas where, in spite of fielding a smaller, 18-member team, the club’s head instructors Barry and Lena Winter saw their charges dominate the junior kumite (sparring) divisions.

Vishal Sankar pumped his fists in the air after winning gold in the boys 10-11 individual kumite division on Saturday while his clubmate Jeremiah Duprey finished with the bronze medal.

