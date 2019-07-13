Members of the national U15 boys team

FINE-TUNING SKILLS: Members of the national U15 boys team take part in a drill last week.

JUST THREE DAYS are left before the national Under-15 footballers get some much-needed international action in the form of the four-nation TTFA Invitational Youth tournament, kicking off on Wednesday evening in Couva.

The under 15s, under the guidance of head coach Stuart Charles-Fevrier, have been working on the training pitch up to four days per week and have entered a residential training camp ahead of the tournament opener at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain.

It will be a busy week for national youth football as the T&T Under-17 girls, who are also hard in training under recently appointed head coach Steffon De Four, will also benefit from much-needed international action on the final two days of U15 boys’ tournament.

