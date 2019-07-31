TESTING TIME

Trinidad and Tobago’s cyclists will be looking to pedal off their Lima 2019 Pan Am Games campaign to a strong start when they tackle the competition in the Men’s Team Sprint and Men’s Omnium events today.
National cycling technical director, Canadian Erin Hartwell, was carrying his charges through their paces yesterday ahead of the Omnium that pedals off from 1.08 p.m. today, to be followed by the Team Sprint, the qualification rounds for which blast off from 1.41 p.m.
Team TTO cycling manager David Francis was confident that his charges were ready for the challenge.
“The guys are all healthy and focused on the task ahead,” he said.
The Team TTO team sprint squad is expected to comprise Njisane Phillip, Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne, the trio who captured the 2018 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games title and followed up with the 2018 Pan Am Cycling Championships crown.