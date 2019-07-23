Think about the children

I hear that Abdul-Quddoos Hypolite created a stir during the just-concluded TTFA Youth Invitational football tournament.
Less than five feet tall, Hypolite made his Under-15 colleagues seem like NBA players. But his ball skills and control put him well on par with them.
A seasoned watcher of local football mentioned Hypolite and Russell Latapy in the same sentence. I’m uncomfortable with such comparisons, especially with one so young. But the Latapy reference was at least an indicatiion that despite conceding 13 goals against Panama, Venezuela and Mexico, there is real potential among the up-and-coming local players.