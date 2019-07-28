Thomas misses out

Team TTO’s boxer Tyron Thomas failed in his bid to win this country’s first medal at the Pan American Games after he lost his Men’s welterweight (69kg) quarter-final bout on points last night at the Miguel Grau Coliseum in the Callao district.
Had Thomas progressed to the semis, he would have been assured of a bronze medal. But last evening, Thomas tired in the last round, his legs buckling from a punch to the chest and as a result he received an eight-count in defeat to the Dominican Republic’s Rohan Polanco Emiliano.