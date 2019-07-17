Samantha Shukla

DEFENDING WOMEN’S CHAMP: Samantha Shukla

Venture Credit Union (VCU) cut a cheque for $300,000 for its annual VCU 5k Run and Fun Walk which dashes off from 6.30 a.m. on September 22.

And at the event launch yesterday at the Hilton Trinidad, CUNA Caribbean Insurance announced it was injecting an additional $30,000 into the race — celebrating its 20th anniversary under the theme “Inspiring Unity, Upholding Integrity.”

Distance runners Cleveland Thomas and Samantha Shukla are set to defend their men’s and women’s titles respectively in an event that is expected to attract an estimated 2,000 participants, making it one of the largest road races in the country. Thomas will again aim to retain the Desmond E. Baxter trophy, named after the original founder and stalwart of the event.

