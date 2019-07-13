SETH THONG is the only Trinidad and Tobago player seeded to win a title in the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Junior Championship.
The 37th edition of the tournament will be the fifth to be staged in this country and will get going with the individual events from nine o’clock this morning at Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair. National under-13 and 15 champion Thong, the last player from this country to strike gold when he lifted the under-11 trophy two years ago, is the top seed in the under-13 draw which also includes compatriots Luc Vilain and Nicholas Lequay.