Three T&T teams in ITF semis

THREE of Trinidad and Tobago’s four teams soared into the semifinals in the ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub-Region 4 Under-12 Team Development Tournament yesterday at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
And the other outfit will also reach the last four if they defeat defending girls’ champions Curacao in their battle for second place in Group B today. After they had lost 3-0 to leaders Antigua & Barbuda when the tournament served off on Monday, the hosts defeated St Lucia 2-1 yesterday.