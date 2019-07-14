Too much drama

Has there ever been anything like that? Two finals of major global sporting events; two absorbing, thrilling, pulsating contests; two champions crowned in the most dramatic of circumstances within a matter of minutes and just a few miles of each other in London yesterday.
That button you press to go back to the previous channel must have been worn out on many television remotes worldwide as the tension reached almost unbearable levels at Lord’s, where England eventually prevailed in a super over against a game, battling New Zealand team to lift their first cricket World Cup title, and at Wimbledon, as defending champion Novak Djokovic overcame the evergreen Roger Federer and a fiercely partisan crowd to claim a fifth men’s singles title