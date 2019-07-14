Too much drama

Eoin Morgan

THRILL OF VICTORY: England captain Eoin Morgan raises the trophy after the hosts won yesterday’s World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord’s ground in London. England won after a super over after the scores were tied after the regulation 50 overs per side.  —Photos: AP

Has there ever been anything like that? Two finals of major global sporting events; two absorbing, thrilling, pulsating contests; two champions crowned in the most dramatic of circumstances within a matter of minutes and just a few miles of each other in London yesterday.

That button you press to go back to the previous channel must have been worn out on many television remotes worldwide as the tension reached almost unbearable levels at Lord’s, where England eventually prevailed in a super over against a game, battling New Zealand team to lift their first cricket World Cup title, and at Wimbledon, as defending champion Novak Djokovic overcame the evergreen Roger Federer and a fiercely partisan crowd to claim a fifth men’s singles title

Trinidad and Tobago’s netballers kept their hopes of a top-12 finish alive when they got past Fiji to clinch third spot in Group C at the Vitality World Cup in England yesterday.

The familiar saying “you’ll find a Bajan anwhere in the World” hit home in the ICC Cricket World Cup final yesterday when England won the most thrilling match to stun New Zealand at Lord’s.

Two T&T players in CASA semis

ONLY Seth Thong and Sigourney Williams are left to fly the flag for hosts Trinidad and Tobago in the individual events after the opening day of the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Junior Championship yesterday, at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.

Four T&T teams for COTECC tourney

TRINIDAD and Tobago will be represented by four teams in ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central American and Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub-Region 4 Under-12 Team Tournament from today at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Opening defeats to South Africa and Jamaica have left Trinidad and Tobago’s “Calypso Girls” …