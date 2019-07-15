Trinidad and Tobago centre Candice Guerero

GOOD HUSTLE: Trinidad and Tobago centre Candice Guerero battles for the ball between Uganda’s Betty Kiza, left, and Peace Proscovia during their Group G second round Vitality Netball World Cup match at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England. yesterday. Uganda won 57-54.

 --Photo: SWPix

A tantalisingly close encounter saw Uganda edge Trinidad and Tobago 57-54 in their preliminary stage two, Group G fixture, in the Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England, yesterday.

In the first-ever meeting between the “Calypso Girls” and Uganda, the shooting firepower of both teams was evident throughout. From the outset it was clear that little separated the two teams; much of the action throughout the first 15 minutes was goal-for-goal.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

The lowest shooting statistic in the quarter was 90 per cent from Uganda captain Peace Proscovia, whilst the goal attacks on both sides, Kalifa McCollin and Stella Oyella, fired at 100 per cent. It was the Calypso Girls who edged ahead with the first quarter ending 17-15.

The second quarter saw Uganda seize early momentum, and with a turnover they were able to draw things level. With Mary Nuba Cholock joining McCollin and Oyella at 100 per cent, the goals continued to pour in.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TOUGH LOSS

TOUGH LOSS

A tantalisingly close encounter saw Uganda edge Trinidad and Tobago 57-54 in their prelimina…

Umpires erred

Umpires erred

England should have been awarded five runs instead of six in the final over of Sunday’s Worl…

Calypso Girls get first World Cup win

Calypso Girls get first World Cup win

Trinidad and Tobago’s netballers kept their hopes of a top-12 finish alive when they got past Fiji to clinch third spot in Group C at the Vitality World Cup in England yesterday.