TOUGH LOSS

A tantalisingly close encounter saw Uganda edge Trinidad and Tobago 57-54 in their preliminary stage two, Group G fixture, in the Vitality Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England, yesterday.
In the first-ever meeting between the “Calypso Girls” and Uganda, the shooting firepower of both teams was evident throughout. From the outset it was clear that little separated the two teams; much of the action throughout the first 15 minutes was goal-for-goal.
The lowest shooting statistic in the quarter was 90 per cent from Uganda captain Peace Proscovia, whilst the goal attacks on both sides, Kalifa McCollin and Stella Oyella, fired at 100 per cent. It was the Calypso Girls who edged ahead with the first quarter ending 17-15.
The second quarter saw Uganda seize early momentum, and with a turnover they were able to draw things level. With Mary Nuba Cholock joining McCollin and Oyella at 100 per cent, the goals continued to pour in.