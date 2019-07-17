ONE of the most popular cricket competitions in Trinidad and Tobago which attracts scores of former competitive players and serious enthusiasts of the red ball game will bowl off next month.
This year, however, the organisation of the tournament will be a collaborative effort between its founder Lambert Lee Ahyen, and the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board.
It will be called the TTCB Bert’s Islandwide Over-40/Over-50 20-overs Tournament.
Ahyen started the competition seven years ago and quickly attracted teams from all over T&T and soon became a permanent fixture on the local cricket calendar.