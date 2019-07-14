Two T&T players in CASA semis

ONLY Seth Thong and Sigourney Williams are left to fly the flag for hosts Trinidad and Tobago in the individual events after the opening day of the CASA (Caribbean Area Squash Association) Junior Championship yesterday, at the Queen’s Park Cricket Club’s Indoor Racquet Centre, Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair.
Ten of the other dozen went down at the very first hurdle, while Nicholas Le Quay and Nicola De Verteuil won a match each before being among seven players from the host country to be beaten by seeded players.