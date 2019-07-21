U-17 girls looking forward to Panama 3-match series

The Trinidad and Tobago Under-17 girls football team will be looking to make the most of their upcoming three-match one-week tour of Panama which will see them undergo their first overseas training camp ahead of upcoming CONCACAF competitions.

T&T are through to The Final Championship which will kick off with the group stage, as one of the top ranked 16 participating teams, based on the CONCACAF Women’s Under-17 ranking as of July 2018. These teams will be sorted into four groups (E, F, G and H). After round-robin play, the top three finishers in each of the groups will join the winners of Groups A, B, C and D (from the qualifiers) in the round of 16.

