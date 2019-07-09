U-17s go under

Trinidad and Tobago fell to its first loss of the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 Championship yesterday, losing by two runs to Jamaica in their rain-affected third round match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
After winning the toss, T&T restricted the Jamaicans to 127 for four off their reduced 36 overs. The target was adjusted via the Duckworth-Lewis system with the hosts needing 135 to win off 36 overs. And in a dramatic chase, Tariq Mohammed’s men fell agonisingly short despite a fighting knock of 46 from Rajeev Ramnath towards the end.