U-17s go under

Amurdan Anderson

JUST SHORT: Leeward Islands opening batsman Amurdan Anderson finds himself short of his ground and is run out for two as T&T wicketkeeper Jeremiah Cruickshank, right, and Anderson Mahase, centre, follow the play during the CWI Regional Under-17 match at Gilbert Park, in California, on Sunday. The hosts won the by six runs. But T&T could not hold their nerve yesterday, losing to Jamaica by two runs in a tight third round match, at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

—Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD

Trinidad and Tobago fell to its first loss of the Cricket West Indies Regional Under-17 Championship yesterday, losing by two runs to Jamaica in their rain-affected third round match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

After winning the toss, T&T restricted the Jamaicans to 127 for four off their reduced 36 overs. The target was adjusted via the Duckworth-Lewis system with the hosts needing 135 to win off 36 overs. And in a dramatic chase, Tariq Mohammed’s men fell agonisingly short despite a fighting knock of 46 from Rajeev Ramnath towards the end.

