U-17s go under

JUST SHORT: Leeward Islands opening batsman Amurdan Anderson finds himself short of his ground and is run out for two as T&T wicketkeeper Jeremiah Cruickshank, right, and Anderson Mahase, centre, follow the play during the CWI Regional Under-17 match at Gilbert Park, in California, on Sunday. The hosts won the by six runs. But T&T could not hold their nerve yesterday, losing to Jamaica by two runs in a tight third round match, at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.

—Photo: ROGER SEEPERSAD