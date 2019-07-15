Umpires erred

England’s Ben Stokes

FULL STRETCH: England’s Ben Stokes dives to make his ground as the ball hits before going for a boundary as New Zealand’s Tom Latham looks on during the Cricket World Cup final at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday. 

 —Photo: AFP

England should have been awarded five runs instead of six in the final over of Sunday’s World Cup title clash against New Zealand after a throw from the deep struck Ben Stokes’ bat and ran away for a boundary, former umpire Simon Taufel has said.

England ended their 44-year wait for a maiden 50-overs World Cup by beating New Zealand on boundaries after a tied Super Over. But Australian Taufel suggested that the umpires had made an “error of judgment.”

With England needing nine runs from the last three balls of the final over, Stokes desperately dived to complete a second run when Martin Guptill’s throw from the deep hit his bat and went to the boundary, prompting the umpire to signal six runs.

“It’s a clear mistake. It’s an error of judgment. (England) should have been awarded five runs, not six,” Taufel, who is part of cricket’s law-making body, told foxsports.com.au.

