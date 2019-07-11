Walcott, Borel in Pan Am 98

Reigning champions Keshorn Walcott and Cleopatra Borel are among 98 athletes selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the July 26 to August 11 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru. At the 2015 edition of the Games in Toronto, Canada, Walcott struck gold in the men’s javelin, while Borel triumphed in the women’s shot put.
Also named on the athletics team are 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallists Michelle-Lee Ahye and Jereem “The Dream” Richards, as well as Machel Cedenio, who finished fourth in the men’s 400 metres final at the 2016 Olympic Games. Like Walcott and Borel, Cedenio was golden at the 2015 Pan Am Games. He was part of T&T’s winning men’s 4x400m team, and also picked up silver in the individual 400.