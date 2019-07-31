WI ‘A’ hold steady

RAYMON REIFER and Shane Dowrich rescued the final session and the first day for West Indies ‘A’ in the second unofficial Test match against India “A” yesterday.
A resolute effort up to tea, led by Montcin Hodge, nearly came undone in the final session at the Queen’s Park Oval when WI “A” lost four wickets for 47 runs. But the unbroken sixth-wicket stand between wicketkeeper Dowrich (24) and all-rounder Reifer (27) restored order and allowed the home team to close on 243 for five.
It was the first day of cricket on this tour that the Indians did not dominate, although their toiling and persistent bowlers would feel they did achieve at least parity.
Deciding to bat first on a pitch with a green tinge, West Indies “A” made the best possible start, batting through the first session without losing a wicket.