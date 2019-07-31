Montcin Hodge

SLOW BUT EFFECTIVE: West indies A opener Montcin Hodge top-scored with a patient 65 on the opening day of the second ‘Test’ against India A at the Queen’s Park Oval yesterday.

 —Photo: CWI Media/Kerrie Eversley

RAYMON REIFER and Shane Dowrich rescued the final session and the first day for West Indies ‘A’ in the second unofficial Test match against India “A” yesterday.

A resolute effort up to tea, led by Montcin Hodge, nearly came undone in the final session at the Queen’s Park Oval when WI “A” lost four wickets for 47 runs. But the unbroken sixth-wicket stand between wicketkeeper Dowrich (24) and all-rounder Reifer (27) restored order and allowed the home team to close on 243 for five.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

It was the first day of cricket on this tour that the Indians did not dominate, although their toiling and persistent bowlers would feel they did achieve at least parity.

Deciding to bat first on a pitch with a green tinge, West Indies “A” made the best possible start, batting through the first session without losing a wicket.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+3
TESTING TIME

TESTING TIME

Trinidad and Tobago’s cyclists will be looking to pedal off their Lima 2019 Pan Am Games cam…

WI ‘A’ hold steady

WI ‘A’ hold steady

RAYMON REIFER and Shane Dowrich rescued the final session and the first day for West Indies …

FIRST BRONZE

FIRST BRONZE

Team TTO boxer Michael Alexander settled for a bronze medal after being defeated in his Men’s light welterweight (64 kg) semifinal bout at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games last night at the Miguel Grau Coliseum.