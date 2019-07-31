July was a special month for Andwuelle Wright.
The Trinidad and Tobago long jumper started with North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Under-23 Championship gold in Queretaro, Mexico. And there was icing on the cake for Wright in the July 5 competition. He jumped 8.25 metres to improve on his own national men’s long jump record.
Wright was at it again on July 27. He disturbed the sand at 7.70m to make a successful defence of his NGC NAAA Open Track and Field Championship title.
For his outstanding efforts in the sand pit, Andwuelle Wright is the Daily Express Star of the Month for July. If all goes to plan in next Wednesday’s Pan American Games men’s long jump final in Lima, Peru, Wright will also be a contender for August Star of the Month accolades.
“I want to go out and medal,” Wright told the Express, before flying out to Lima. “I also want to go out and give my best performance, and hopefully shock the whole of Trinidad and Tobago again and give them something they could smile about in all these times of trouble.”