Portious Warren

BUBBLY PORTIOUS: Trinidad and Tobago and University of Alabama thrower Portious Warren proudly displays her 2019 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Indoor Track and Field Championship women’s shot put third place trophy in Alabama, USA, on March 8.

 Photo courtesy University of Alabama www.rolltide.com

Portious Warren did not enjoy the Pan American Games debut she had been hoping for here in Lima, Peru, late on Tuesday. The 23-year-old, however, was undaunted following an early elimination from the women’s discus throw.

“Discus is just one of the events I picked up to get points for my college,” an upbeat Warren told the Express, “so I’m just happy I was able to represent my country. It didn’t go as planned, but on to the shot put now.”

Warren finished in cellar position in the 13-woman discus competition after fouling all three throws. The shot put, though, is the Toco athlete’s specialty, and she is firmly focused on challenging for precious metal tomorrow (Friday).

“Coming into the Pan Am Games, my only mission is to do my best and go on that podium. There are a lot of great women competing, so hopefully the competitive drive from all these ladies will give me the result I want to see.”

