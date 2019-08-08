Mauricia Prieto made her Trinidad and Tobago senior team debut at the Pan American Games here in Lima, Peru, on Thursday.
Prieto was unable to secure a lane in the women’s 200 metres final, bowing out of the event after finishing fourth in heat one in 23.66 seconds. The Point Fortin sprinter, however, remained upbeat.
“This was a great experience for me. I’m loving every moment and I’m very thankful.”
Prieto has been solid this season. The highpoint for the University of Alabama student came in May, in Florida, USA, where she posted a lifetime best 22.99 seconds.
“I made sure and finished my off-season very strong. I prayed for success because this was my last collegiate track season. I wanted to finish with a bang!”
In her Pan Am Games half-lap semifinal, on Thursday, Prieto squared off against two-time Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. The Jamaican was victorious in 22.90 seconds, and will battle for gold in today’s final. Prieto, though, will be a spectator.
“I felt a little disappointed, but I really cannot be upset because I have achieved so much this season. I’m blessed and injury-free.”
Prieto finished second in the women’s 200m at the NGC NAAA National Open Championships, late last month, clocking 23.09 seconds. Kamaria Durant won in 22.96.
Prieto has blossomed under the guidance of Blaine Wiley, her coach for the past two years.
“My coach and I have a great relationship. I trust him with his knowledge and he trusts that I will get it done. Before each race, he tells me I belong here, don’t back down, you worked for this, go out there and compete.”
Prieto is expected to be in action for T&T in today’s Pan Am Games women’s 4x100m relay. She will then switch her focus to the September 27 to October 6 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
“I have been working on the weakest part of my race which is driving out of the blocks and the first 60. He (Wiley) is going to let me rest for a week, then reboot, to get me ready for World Championships.”