Mauricia Prieto & Semoy Hackett Nationals 2019

HALF-LAP BATTLE: Mauricia Prieto, left, and Semoy Hackett do battle in the NGC NAAA National Open Championship women's 200 metres final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, Trinidad, on July 28. Prieto and Hackett finished second and third, respectively, clocking 23.09 seconds and 23.32. Kamaria Durant won in 22.96.

 --Photo: DENNIS ALLEN for @TTGameplan

Mauricia Prieto made her Trinidad and Tobago senior team debut at the Pan American Games here in Lima, Peru, on Thursday.

Prieto was unable to secure a lane in the women’s 200 metres final, bowing out of the event after finishing fourth in heat one in 23.66 seconds. The Point Fortin sprinter, however, remained upbeat.

“This was a great experience for me. I’m loving every moment and I’m very thankful.”

Prieto has been solid this season. The highpoint for the University of Alabama student came in May, in Florida, USA, where she posted a lifetime best 22.99 seconds.

“I made sure and finished my off-season very strong. I prayed for success because this was my last collegiate track season. I wanted to finish with a bang!”

In her Pan Am Games half-lap semifinal, on Thursday, Prieto squared off against two-time Olympic 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. The Jamaican was victorious in 22.90 seconds, and will battle for gold in today’s final. Prieto, though, will be a spectator.

“I felt a little disappointed, but I really cannot be upset because I have achieved so much this season. I’m blessed and injury-free.”

Prieto finished second in the women’s 200m at the NGC NAAA National Open Championships, late last month, clocking 23.09 seconds. Kamaria Durant won in 22.96.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Prieto has blossomed under the guidance of Blaine Wiley, her coach for the past two years.

“My coach and I have a great relationship. I trust him with his knowledge and he trusts that I will get it done. Before each race, he tells me I belong here, don’t back down, you worked for this, go out there and compete.”

Prieto is expected to be in action for T&T in today’s Pan Am Games women’s 4x100m relay. She will then switch her focus to the September 27 to October 6 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

“I have been working on the weakest part of my race which is driving out of the blocks and the first 60. He (Wiley) is going to let me rest for a week, then reboot, to get me ready for World Championships.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Dream’ in final

‘Dream’ in final

Jereem “The Dream” Richards had an agonising wait but eventually qualified for today’s Men’s 200 metres final from 5.30 p.m. at the Estadio Atlético in the National Sporting Village.

T&T players ousted in ITF doubles quarters

TWO pairs containing Trinidad and Tobago players were eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the Under-18 girls’ doubles draw of the Coca-Cola ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament Wednesday in Castries, St Lucia.

Anything is possible

Legendary local cyclist Gene ‘Geronimo’ Samuel believes the best days are still ahead for the 21-year old Teniel Campbell.

Start of the journey

Start of the journey

Andwuelle Wright was unable to reproduce the form that had earned him North American, Centra…

Rangers start at last

Professional football and a party-type atmosphere comes to the eastern community of La Horquetta when Terminix La Horquetta Rangers make their much-anticipated debut in the Ascension Invitational football competition tomorrow when they entertain Matura ReUnited.

Moving up

Moving up

Coach Glenn “ Fido” Francis and his Team TTO senior hockey men got the “desperate win” they yearned for yesterday, striking the higher-ranked Mexico decisively in the fourth period to win 3-0.