Ruebin Walters produced a season’s best clocking at the Pan American Games here in Lima, Peru, on Friday, despite a challenging adjustment.
“I had a rough season transitioning from collegiate to professional.”
Representing Trinidad and Tobago in semifinal number one of the men’s 110 metres hurdles, Walters finished seventh in 13.88 seconds, and did not progress to today’s final.
“The experience was good,” Walters told the Express. “I am still thankful to compete. I’m a little down but I can use this as motivation. Next year is the big year, an Olympic year. This year was shaky because I had a few issues transitioning.”
In 2017 and 2018, Walters competed with distinction for University of Alabama on the American collegiate circuit. The highpoint came at the 2017 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division 1 Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, the Diego Martin athlete picking up silver in the sprint hurdles.
Following the 2018 collegiate season, Walters returned to his local club, Memphis Pioneers, where he trains under the guidance of experienced coach Dr. Ian Hypolite. But with far fewer opportunities to compete at home, the 24-year-old is keen to make his way back to the United States.
“Hopefully, this year I can find a good training group base where I can be settled.”
Walters represented T&T at the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, England. In 2019, however, he has not been fast enough to qualify for the global meet, scheduled for September 28 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.
Walters, who has a personal best of 13.30 seconds, needed a 13.47 clocking to secure a Doha ticket.
“This was my last meet for the season. This was a hit or miss meet, and I didn’t come out with the standard.”