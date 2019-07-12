Portious Warren snatched shot put silver for Trinidad and Tobago at the World University Games in Napoli, Italy, yesterday. The University of Alabama student threw the iron ball 17.82 metres. Canadian Sarah Mitton grabbed gold with an 18.31m effort, while bronze went to Poland’s Klaudia Kardasz at 17.65.
In the qualifying competition, Warren threw 17.31m to finish second, behind another Canadian, Brittany Crew (17.54m). Mitton and Kardasz were fifth and sixth, respectively, throwing 17.08 and 16.94. In the finals, Crew could only manage 17.07m, and had to settle for seventh spot.
Warren’s T&T teammate, Central Arizona College’s Cherisse Murray was 15th in qualifying at 14.96m, and did not progress to the finals.
On Tuesday, in the discus finals, Warren fouled her three attempts to finish last in the 12-woman competition. The T&T field athlete was eighth in Monday’s qualifying event with a 52.94m throw. Murray produced a 44.41m effort for 26th spot. She did not advance.
Another T&T athlete, Texas A&M University student Tyra Gittens disturbed the sand at 6.37 metres to finish fifth in Tuesday’s women’s long jump finals. On Monday, she was eighth in qualifying at 6.28. Ukraine’s Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk struck gold in the finals with a 6.84m leap.
Gittens was back in action yesterday, in high jump qualifying. She cleared the bar at 1.75m to claim tenth spot, securing a berth in tomorrow’s 13-woman finals.
At the New Jersey International Track and Field Meet in the United States, last Saturday, T&T’s Kareem Roberts and Kashef Daniel were third and seventh, respectively, in the men’s high jump, clearing 2.14m and 1.99. Andre Marcano topped heat two in the men’s 100m dash in 10.64 seconds, progressing to the final as the fastest qualifier. The T&T sprinter, however, did not face the starter in the championship race.