Trinidad and Tobago and Saudi Arabia on the surface may appear as different as night and day, but both countries have a common interest - to diversify its respective economies away from oil and gas.
Committed to further strengthening bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dennis Moses held discussions with new appointed Saudi Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Saad Bin Abdullah Al-Saad at a meeting at the ministry at Tower C of the Port of Spain International Waterfront Centre on July 11.
Chairman of Trinidad Saudi Chamber of Commerce (TSCC), Umar Khan also acknowledged the appointment of the new Saudi Ambassor as a step in the right direction.
He said it was a notable occasion since this is the first Saudi Ambassador for Trinidad and Tobago.
Moses said some of the areas in which Trinidad and Tobago is seeking to deepen its bilateral ties include national security, energy, and economic relations.
Khan said, “This is a vital step toward strengthening diplomatic ties between both nations, not only in serving the interests of the people of Trinidad and Tobago, but as a conduit for common efforts in increasing dialogue and accessibility within the wider Caribbean region.”
With the world's second-largest proven oil reserves, Saudi Arabia is the largest economy in the Middles East and the 18th largest in world. Apart from petroleum, the country's other natural resources include natural gas, iron ore, gold, and copper.
According to Khan, the avenues for the proliferation of business development on both sides were not there in the past, and created a few setbacks. He sees that changing with the appointment of Ambassador Al-Saad.
Despite challenges in the past to move between both countries easily as well as a language barrier, Khan says hundreds of Trinidadians have still been able to penetrate the market through medicine, education, and sporting opportunities.
He said, “The strengthening of diplomatic ties is a stroke of genius. It will make things a lot easier. In the Saudi Kingdom it did not matter if you had private sector alignment. If you did not have strengthening of ties at the diplomatic/government level, it would be very difficult for you to move forward. Now that we have this diplomatic channel established I think it will work a lot in our favour.”
He said, “The appointment succeeds six years of foundation building, relationship management and advocacy toward empowering economic cooperation between Trinidad and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is pivotal to continued growth and expansion of alliances across sectors of mutual interest in priority areas, including downstream development projects, bilateral promotion and distribution of products and services in food manufacturing, investment, real estate development projects, and construction services.
From a business standpoint, Saudi Arabia is very well known for investing externally, and Trinidad and Tobago represents much unexplored region for its investors. We can benefit a lot through further development of our manufacturing and tourism sectors, Khan said.
Trinidad and Tobago can offer the Kingdom of Saudi unique investment opportunities and because of our strategic location and ties to Caricom, we can provide a new market for their investments. We can also provide them with highly trained personnel. We have graduates coming out of UWI and entering into the world of work and with that they can repatriate their earnings back to Trinidad, he said.
"We entrust Ambassador Al-Saad with the challenge of building the bridge toward deepening discussions and guiding our ongoing partnerships across these borders as we explore economic diversification beyond Oil and Gas. The TSCC reaffirms its commitment to providing support for the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, and pledges to bolster its efforts in catalysing opportunities for business development and business flows, in the pursuit of greater bilateral cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," Khan said.